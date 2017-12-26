Lions' Matt Prater: Scores five points

Prater made a 23-yard field goal and missed from 50 yards in Sunday's 26-17 loss to the Bengals, when he also made both his extra points.

Prater has now missed just five of his 33 field-goal attempts this season. With one game remaining, his 121 points are tied for tenth league-wide.

