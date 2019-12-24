Lions' Matt Prater: Second field goal in three games

Prater converted his only field-goal attempt and both of his PATs during Sunday's 27-17 loss to Green Bay.

The return of Kerryon Johnson didn't bring enough of a lift to the Lions offense to make Prater fantasy-relevant. The limitations of quarterback David Blough simply haven't allowed for many scoring opportunities, and Prater's numbers have suffered. After averaging over 2.2 attempts in the first 11 games of the season, Prater has only attempted five in David Blough's four consecutive starts. It'll remain hard to trust the otherwise dependable Prater during Sunday's season finale against the Packers.