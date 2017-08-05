Lions' Matt Prater: Shines in mock game

Prater drilled field goals of 55 and 56 yards during the first half of Friday's mock scrimmage, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Prater also made a 43-yarder, but missed a rushed 55-yard attempt the coaches threw in at the very end of the first half. Despite the miscue, Prater was very impressive all things considered and already appears to be in midseason form. The veteran kicker was a perfect seven-for-seven from beyond 50 yards last season -- only Baltimore's Justin Tucker converted more from that range -- and is firmly entering the 2017 campaign as a fantasy-worthy option at kicker.