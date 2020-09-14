Prater made three of four field goals and both of his PATs during Sunday's 27-23 loss to Chicago.

Prater was one of three kickers league-wide to see at least four field goals in Week 1, but he missed a 55-yard attempt wide right. While he won't always get this many opportunities on a weekly basis, the veteran can be counted on for at least a couple per game while quarterback Matthew Stafford is healthy. In eight games with a healthy Stafford in 2019, Prater attempted 2.4 field goals per game, compared to 1.6 FGA per game in the other eight games without Stafford.