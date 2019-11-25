Lions' Matt Prater: Three-for-four in D.C.
Prater made three of four field-goal attempts as well as his only PAT during Sunday's 19-16 loss to Washington.
Prater was good from 21, 24 and 49 yards out, but the veteran went wide right from 39 yards on a windy day in Washington. It's unfortunate that miss wound up being the difference in the game, but Prater at least made history by passing Errol Mann for the fourth-most points in Lions history. Prater could have another busy day in Week 13 against the Bears if quarterback Jeff Driskel doesn't have too much trouble getting Detroit into scoring position.
