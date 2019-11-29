Lions' Matt Prater: Two more field goals
Prater made both of his field-goal attempts and both of his PATs during Thursday's 24-20 loss to the Bears.
While Prater's stat line was aided by the fact that the Lions' offense stalled twice from within the 10-yard line, he's now attempted at least two field goals in eight of 12 games this year. He also afforded the Lions an extra possession by way of a successful onside kick during the first quarter. Given the relative success that quarterback David Blough had Thursday -- combined with Minnesota's declining defense -- Prater might be worthy of a spot in starting lineups during Detroit's Week 14 game against the Vikings.
