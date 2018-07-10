Lions' Matt Prater: Unchallenged for kicker job

Prater is set for another season as the Lions' placekicker, MLive.com's Nate Atkins reports.

Prater is entering the first season of the three-year extension he signed in October, and the Lions haven't even bothered bringing in a camp leg. He's coming off three straight seasons converting better than 85 percent of his field-goal attempts, including 19 of 24 from 50 yards or longer during that stretch. In addition to his solid track record of accuracy, Prater benefits from playing for a dome team with an above-average offense. While not quite among the elite at his position, he's a solid choice in the closing stages of a draft.

