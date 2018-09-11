Lions' Matt Prater: Uncharacteristically misses two field goals
Prater converted one of three field-goal attempts and both of his PATs during Monday's 48-17 loss to the Jets.
It was a miserable night for the Lions all around and Prater's play was no exception. Not only was he wide right on a manageable 44-yard attempt, the strong-legged kicker fell uncharacteristically short on a 55-yarder. Thankfully, he had no trouble with his lone conversion from 21 yards out, which would have been more concerning than anything else that might have happened. Look for Prater -- who's attempted at least 35 field goals each of the last two seasons -- to bounce back in Week 2 against the 49ers.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Proven Fantasy Football rankings, Week 2
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 2
-
Playing Waiver Wire for Week 2
Jamey Eisenberg gives you injury replacement options for Week 2 with an in-depth look at the...
-
Six big questions for Week 2 answered
Starting with Week 1 sensation James Conner, our experts give their analysis on the big questions...
-
MNF Recap: Golladay in?
A couple of blowouts on Monday Night Football may not have made for great viewing, but Fantasy...
-
Fantasy football waiver wire, Week 2
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Podcast: The best of Week 1
We’ve got advice for James Conner and Le’Veon Bell owners plus recaps of every game.