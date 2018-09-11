Lions' Matt Prater: Uncharacteristically misses two field goals

Prater converted one of three field-goal attempts and both of his PATs during Monday's 48-17 loss to the Jets.

It was a miserable night for the Lions all around and Prater's play was no exception. Not only was he wide right on a manageable 44-yard attempt, the strong-legged kicker fell uncharacteristically short on a 55-yarder. Thankfully, he had no trouble with his lone conversion from 21 yards out, which would have been more concerning than anything else that might have happened. Look for Prater -- who's attempted at least 35 field goals each of the last two seasons -- to bounce back in Week 2 against the 49ers.