Prater converted three of three field-goal attempts and three of three PATs during Sunday's 30-27 win over Washington.

Including the game-winning field goal from 59-yards out in the final seconds, Prater drilled two kicks from beyond 50 yards, which is his NFL-record seventh career time of doing so. It's also the sixth time in nine games this season that Prater has attempted at least three field goals. Even with the injuries mounting on the Lions defense, Prater and Detroit should be able to find success in Week 11 against a collapsing Panthers defense that was diced for over 550 total yards and 46 points by Tampa Bay on Sunday.