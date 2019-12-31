Play

Sokol signed a reserve/future contract with the Lions on Tuesday.

Sokol spent time on the Chargers' and Jaguars' practice squads this season, but he has yet to make his NFL debut. The Michigan State product will look to make the most of his time in Detroit's system.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories