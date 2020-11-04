Stafford isn't present for Wednesday's practice, Chris Burke of The Athletic reports.
Stafford has played every offensive snap for Detroit this season, and he hasn't been listed on the injury report at any point. It sounds like that could change Wednesday afternoon, though it's also possible he was excused from practice for non-injury reasons. Whatever the case, Chase Daniel and David Blough are splitting QB reps during Wednesday's practice.
More News
-
Lions' Matthew Stafford: Stifled by Colts•
-
Lions' Matthew Stafford: Breaks 300 passing yards in win•
-
Lions' Matthew Stafford: Manages Lions to victory•
-
Lions' Matthew Stafford: Three TDs not enough•
-
Lions' Matthew Stafford: Facing banged-up defense•
-
Lions' Matthew Stafford: Throws two touchdown passes in win•