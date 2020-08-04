Stafford has been activated off the Lions' reserve/COVID-19 list, Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports.
Per Meinke, Stafford's recent COVID-19 test was a false positive. The Lions' starting QB is therefore available to take the field with his teammates once practices start up.
