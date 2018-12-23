Lions' Matthew Stafford: Active Week 16

Stafford (back) is active for Sunday's game against the Vikings, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

Stafford has contended with a back injury in advance of each of the Lions' past three contests, but again it won't stop him from being available, marking his 127th consecutive start. In the previous two outings, he combined for only 309 yards and one touchdown at a clip of 5.9 yards per attempt, numbers that he may replicate versus a Minnesota pass defense that has allowed just 170.8 yards per game, three touchdowns and 6.3 YPA to quarterbacks over the last five games.