Play

Lions' Matthew Stafford: Agrees to contract restructuring

Stafford (back/hip) agreed to convert a $6 million roster bonus into a signing bonus, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

The agreement clears up $4.8 million in 2020 cap space for the Lions, allowing for a bit more room to maneuver. Stafford is closing out the year on injured reserve but should be healthy long before training camp. Most of Detroit's key contributors on offense are under contract for at least one more year, with slot receiver Danny Amendola and starting right guard Graham Glasgow the notable exceptions.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories
Compete for $5,000
Pick Playoff Games & Play for Cash
PLAY
Start a Pool
Invite & Compete Against Your Friends