Lions' Matthew Stafford: Almost leads upset effort
Stafford completed 21 of 34 passes for 291 yards and three touchdowns during Sunday's 34-30 loss to Kansas City. He added 18 yards on two attempts.
Stafford came devastatingly close to pulling off the upset Sunday, delivering a 34-yard back-shoulder pass to Marvin Hall in the closing minutes of the game to set up a six-yard touchdown to Kenny Golladay. Stafford has, strangely, dominated in Detroit's loss and tie while putting up so-so numbers in the two wins. One thing to track heading into Week 6 against the Packers is the play of Kerryon Johnson, who finally seemed to find his footing against the Chiefs. If Johnson is able to keep it going, pressure to carry the offense will be lifted off of Stafford's shoulders.
