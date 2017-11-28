Lions' Matthew Stafford: Ankle showing improvement
Stafford said his sprained ankle is "feeling better," Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Appearing on 760 WJR's The Mitch Albom Show, Stafford said he received X-rays after Thursday's loss to the Vikings that evidently came back negative. He's now four days removed from first sustaining the injury and still has six days until the Lions kickoff against the Ravens this weekend. While the quarterback is seemingly on track to suit up for that game, Wednesday's injury report will be a better indicator of Stafford's potential availability.
