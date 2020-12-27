The sprained ankle Stafford suffered early in Saturday's 47-7 loss to the Buccaneers, "doesn't appear too serious," Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
That said, with the Lions heading into Week 17 with a 5-10 record, Rapoport suggests that sitting the veteran QB -- who was previously dealing with rib and thumb issues -- could make sense in the team's season finale versus the Vikings. Chase Daniel and David Blough both saw action in relief of Stafford on Saturday.
