Lions' Matthew Stafford: Availability in jeopardy
Stafford (hip/back) is trending towards a game-time decision for Sunday's 1 p.m. ET kickoff against the Bears, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
It appears as if Stafford's 136-game starting streak could be in serious jeopardy, as the veteran quarterback evidently is dealing with some discomfort thanks to a back injury he suffered last week, in addition to a hip problem that has been giving the 31-year-old issues throughout the better part of October. Multiple reporters indicated Stafford was moving fine at practice this past week, but a questionable designation following Friday's practice report leaves open the possibility Stafford could miss his first game since 2010. David Blough would operate as the starting quarterback in the event Stafford were unable to play.
