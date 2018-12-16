Lions' Matthew Stafford: Available Week 15
Stafford (back) is active for Sunday's game at Buffalo.
Despite tending to a back injury, Stafford will be available for the second week in a row. That said, he's facing the Bills' No. 1 pass defense without the services of Kerryon Johnson (knee) and Bruce Ellington (hamstring), so Stafford doesn't exactly have the greatest matchup.
