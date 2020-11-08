Stafford was cleared for a concussion following Sunday's 34-20 loss at Minnesota, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

On a fourth-quarter sack, Stafford's head hit the leg of a Vikings defender, and an official immediately directed him to the sideline, where he was evaluated in the blue tent before going to the locker room. Fortunately for Stafford, he's avoided a sour end to his ordeal from this week, in which he had another false COVID-19 positive and just barely got through the league-mandated protocols in order to play Week 9. Before his departure, he only managed 23-for-32 passing for 211 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. His next challenge comes next Sunday against the Washington Football Team.