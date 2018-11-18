Lions' Matthew Stafford: Avoids mistakes in Week 11 win
Stafford completed 23 of 37 passes for 220 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions in the Lions' 20-19 win over the Panthers on Sunday. He also gained six yards on three rushes.
Stafford managed to stay away from any miscues, making it his second interception-free game in the last three. The veteran signal-caller managed a solid performance despite the absence of Marvin Jones (knee), as he found Kenny Golladay on eight occasions for 113 yards and also displayed solid rapport with the recently arrived Bruce Ellington (6-52). Stafford will look to put together another solid effort in four days against the Bears in a Thanksgiving Day divisional battle, a game that Jones doesn't figure to be available for and one in which the Lions could also be without star running back Kerryon Johnson (knee).
