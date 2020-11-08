Stafford must pass a final round of COVID-19 testing before being cleared to play Sunday at Minnesota, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
The 32-year-old was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list earlier in the day after landing on the list earlier in the week, but he's still awaiting full clearance to play Week 9. Stafford landed on the COVID-19 list earlier in the week, but a negative test result Sunday morning would allow him to return without missing a game. Chase Daniel lines up to start for the Lions in the off chance Stafford is unavailable for the divisional matchup.
