Stafford (thumb) was a limited participant on Monday's practice estimate, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.
Stafford played through a partial ligament tear in his right thumb during Sunday's loss to the Panthers. His performance clearly was hindered, as he completed just 18 of 33 passes (55 percent) for 178 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions. While it was a dismal performance, there haven't been any reported setbacks to Stafford's injury. At this time, he should be ready to start in the Thanksgiving Day clash against the Texans.
