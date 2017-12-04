Lions' Matthew Stafford: Bothered by bruising in hand

Stafford's right hand isn't broken, but it is very sore and badly bruised, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports.

Given that X-rays came back negative, this wouldn't be much of a concern if it were an issue with Stafford's left hand. Unfortunately for the Lions, the injury is in the worst place possible for a quarterback, leaving Stafford's availability in question for Week 14 in Tampa Bay. Head coach Jim Caldwell said he isn't yet sure how the bruising will impact Stafford's ability to throw. Reports from practice will need to be watched closely this week, though it's possible the Lions try to hide Stafford from the media in an effort to limit their opponent's information. 2016 sixth-round pick Jake Rudock is the team's backup quarterback, and his presence under center would necessitate a major downgrade for all of Detroit's pass catchers. Rudock got his first NFL regular-season action at the end of Sunday's 44-20 loss to the Ravens, completing three of five passes for 24 yards and throwing an ugly pick-six.