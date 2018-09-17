Lions' Matthew Stafford: Bounces back in Week 2 loss

Stafford completed 34 of 53 passes for 347 yards with three touchdowns and zero interceptions during Sunday's 30-27 loss to the 49ers. He also rushed once for eight yards and lost a fumble.

Stafford bounced back from a miserable Week 1 performance, improving in almost every significant passing category and nearly rallying his team to a come-from-behind victory in the fourth quarter. Despite the team's offseason commitment to the running game, Stafford has been extremely busy through the first two games of the year; the Lions have thrown the ball on over three-fourths of their offensive plays thus far. The fact that Detroit has trailed by at least a 14-point deficit in the fourth quarter of each contest obviously played a significant role in why this is so, but it wouldn't be very surprising if Stafford consistently finds himself in these situations this season given how ineffective the Lions defense has been. Expect Stafford to be plenty busy when Detroit attempts to keep pace with New England in Week 3.