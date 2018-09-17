Lions' Matthew Stafford: Bounces back in Week 2 loss
Stafford completed 34 of 53 passes for 347 yards with three touchdowns and zero interceptions during Sunday's 30-27 loss to the 49ers. He also rushed once for eight yards and lost a fumble.
Stafford bounced back from a miserable Week 1 performance, improving in almost every significant passing category and nearly rallying his team to a come-from-behind victory in the fourth quarter. Despite the team's offseason commitment to the running game, Stafford has been extremely busy through the first two games of the year; the Lions have thrown the ball on over three-fourths of their offensive plays thus far. The fact that Detroit has trailed by at least a 14-point deficit in the fourth quarter of each contest obviously played a significant role in why this is so, but it wouldn't be very surprising if Stafford consistently finds himself in these situations this season given how ineffective the Lions defense has been. Expect Stafford to be plenty busy when Detroit attempts to keep pace with New England in Week 3.
More News
-
Lions' Matthew Stafford: Dreadful in blowout loss•
-
Lions' Matthew Stafford: Looks mediocre again•
-
Lions' Matthew Stafford: Should see extended playing time Friday•
-
Lions' Matthew Stafford: Limited action in preseason debut•
-
Lions' Matthew Stafford: Likely to play Friday•
-
Lions' Matthew Stafford: Suiting up Friday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 2 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 2
-
Week 2 Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks
Who are the non-obvious players you need the scoop on before finalizing your Week 2 lineup?...
-
Week 2 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 2 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Ben Roethlisberger didn't have a big Week 1 in Cleveland, but he's back in his comfort zone...
-
LIVE: Week 2 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 2
-
Week 2 Contrarian DFS Plays
Heath Cummings give his favorite GPP plays on FanDuel and DraftKings.