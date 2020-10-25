Stafford went 25-for-36 passing with 340 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions during Sunday's 23-22 win against the Falcons.

Stafford had committed an interception in consecutive outings entering Sunday's matchup, but he cleaned up his act by gifting zero giveaways to Atlanta in Week 7. Stafford's passing total towered over his preexisting season average of 248 passing yards per game, though he was held to just one passing TD for the third time in six starts. Stafford's Week 8 opponent, Indianapolis, entered Sunday allowing the second-fewest passing TDs in the NFL with seven.