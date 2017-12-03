Lions' Matthew Stafford: Bruises hand Sunday

Head coach Jim Caldwell said X-rays came back negative on Stafford's right hand in the aftermath of Sunday's 44-20 loss at Baltimore.

Although Stafford doesn't have a fracture, he does have significant bruising on the hand, according to Kyle Meinke of MLive.com. Stafford later told Meinke that he has "burning nerve pain" after his right hand was stepped on in the fourth quarter but expects it to be "OK." The Lions may not report on Stafford's health until the release of the first Week 14 injury report Wednesday, but it remains to be seen if his streak of 108 consecutive starts is in peril.