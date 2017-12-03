Lions' Matthew Stafford: Bruises hand Sunday
Head coach Jim Caldwell said X-rays came back negative on Stafford's right hand in the aftermath of Sunday's 44-20 loss at Baltimore.
Although Stafford doesn't have a fracture, he does have significant bruising on the hand, according to Kyle Meinke of MLive.com. Stafford later told Meinke that he has "burning nerve pain" after his right hand was stepped on in the fourth quarter but expects it to be "OK." The Lions may not report on Stafford's health until the release of the first Week 14 injury report Wednesday, but it remains to be seen if his streak of 108 consecutive starts is in peril.
More News
-
Lions' Matthew Stafford: Suffers hand injury Sunday•
-
Lions' Matthew Stafford: Practices without limitations•
-
Lions' Matthew Stafford: Ankle showing improvement•
-
Lions' Matthew Stafford: Says ankle isn't 100 percent•
-
Lions' Matthew Stafford: Fails to mount comeback•
-
Lions' Matthew Stafford: Throws two touchdowns•
-
Week 13 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Injury Report Update
The injury report for Week 13 is loaded with big names. Check out the latest updates before...
-
Week 13 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says you're probably going to want some Chargers in your lineup this week in...
-
Jamey's top sleepers for Week 13
With just one week left until the Fantasy playoffs, Jamey Eisenberg targets some sleepers to...
-
SportsLine: Sit Big Ben, not Roberts
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
What you missed: Cowboys show signs
Chris Towers takes a look at everything that happened around the league on Thursday, including...