Lions' Matthew Stafford: Brutal performance in loss
Stafford (back) completed 18 of 32 passes for 116 yards in Sunday's 27-9 loss to the Vikings.
Stafford moved the ball well early but couldn't finish drives as his team took a 9-0 lead on three field goals. The offense completely stalled after that, and Detroit's starting quarterback was even removed for backup Matt Cassel in the fourth quarter with the game well in hand for the opposition. Even if the Lions decide against shutting Stafford down for the meaningless finale in Green Bay, his 1,126 passing yards and 3:3 touchdown-to-interception ratio over the past six weeks don't inspire much confidence.
