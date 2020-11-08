Stafford will start Sunday's game against the Vikings after testing negative for COVID-19 earlier in the day, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Stafford landed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday after recently coming into contact with someone who tested positive for the coronavirus, resulting him in missing the Lions' entire week of practices while in self-isolation. The quarterback has continued to test negative since landing on the list, and he was still able to participate in virtual meetings with the Lions this week even though he wasn't at the practice facility. After being activated from the list Saturday and flying separate from the team to Minneapolis, Stafford is now able to rejoin the team after testing negative one final time. The lack of on-field prep time leading up to Sunday's game is less than ideal for Stafford, but he should make for a serviceable fantasy option while facing off against a suspect Minnesota pass defense that's missing three of its top four cornerbacks (Cameron Dantzler, Holton Hill and Mike Hughes).