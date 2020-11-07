Stafford was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday.
It's worth reiterating Stafford still must pass one more round of tests to be able to play Sunday, but all signs seem to be pointing in a positive direction. Expect results regarding the final COVID-19 test to come sometime Sunday morning which could potentially make the veteran quarterback eligible to start in the divisional matchup against the Vikings.
More News
-
Lions' Matthew Stafford: COVID negative, could play Week 9•
-
Lions' Matthew Stafford: Could play Sunday•
-
Lions' Matthew Stafford: Placed on COVID-19 list•
-
Lions' Matthew Stafford: Absent from practice•
-
Lions' Matthew Stafford: Stifled by Colts•
-
Lions' Matthew Stafford: Breaks 300 passing yards in win•