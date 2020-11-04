Stafford was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday because he is considered a "high-risk, close contact," so he could be eligible to play against the Vikings on Sunday if he remains asymptomatic and tests negative, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Stafford will need to test negative for five consecutive days while remaining asymptomatic for any chance of suiting up Week 9. His last contact with an infected individual came Monday, so though Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports that Stafford will have to miss at least one game, it appears as though he could have just enough time to gain clearance in a best-case scenario. If Stafford can't go, Chase Daniel would be the likely favorite to start in Minnesota.