Lions' Matthew Stafford: Dealing with hip injury

Stafford was added to the injury report Friday with a hip issue, and he's listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Kansas City, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports that Stafford appeared to be moving around fine after Friday's practice and didn't mention anything about an injury. The 31-year-old has made 131 consecutive starts, but fantasy owners will nonetheless want to check back in before Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff.