Lions' Matthew Stafford: DNP against Texans
Stafford did not play in Saturday's preseason game against the Texans.
Stafford got the night off alongside other select starters. However, it wouldn't be a surprise if he sees up to a quarter of playing time in the third exhibition tilt next Friday against the Bills.
More News
Lions' Matthew Stafford: Hobbled late in 2018•
Lions' Matthew Stafford: Set to work with new coordinator•
Lions' Matthew Stafford: Finishes 2018 on high note•
Lions' Matthew Stafford: Brutal performance in loss•
Lions' Matthew Stafford: Active Week 16•
Lions' Matthew Stafford: On track to play•
