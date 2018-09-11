Lions' Matthew Stafford: Dreadful in blowout loss

Stafford completed 27 of 46 passes for 286 yards, a touchdown and four interceptions in Monday night's 48-17 loss to the Jets.

Stafford endured a disastrous start to this season. The lone bright spot of his performance was a 24-yard touchdown to Golden Tate to begin the third quarter. Besides that, he threw two interceptions on both sides of halftime, including one that was easily returned for a touchdown. Furthermore, he took a cleat to the leg during the first half and was forced into a one-play exit after being crunched by two defenders while throwing during the third quarter. With his team down 31 points, Stafford was mercifully taken out with around eight minutes left in the game. In the wake of the fifth four-interception outing of his career, Stafford will be desperate for a vastly improved showing Sunday versus the 49ers.