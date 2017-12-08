Lions' Matthew Stafford: Enters weekend as questionable
Stafford (right hand) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game at Tampa Bay.
Head coach Jim Caldwell opened Friday's media session with nary an answer about Stafford's health, saying he's "progressing" and throwing "decently." During the open portion of practice, though, Stafford let it rip, despite having two fingers taped on his bruised throwing hand. Among his tosses, he completed a 45-yarder to Bradley Marquez. Perhaps the biggest question mark around Stafford's potential output is the state of the offensive line, as starting right tackle Rick Wagner (ankle), right guard T.J. Lang (foot) and center Travis Swanson (knee) are all questionable for the contest.
