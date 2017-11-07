Lions' Matthew Stafford: Excellent in win over Packers
Stafford completed 26 of 33 passes for 361 yards and two touchdowns in Monday night's 30-17 win over the Packers.
Stafford finished Detroit's first drive with a 25-yard touchdown pass to Marvin Jones and never looked back, leading an offense that did not punt the ball Monday. Along with tossing another score to Jones during the fourth quarter, Stafford posted his third straight game with at least 300 yards through the air. Fresh off the momentum provided by Monday's win, Stafford will now look forward to a tasty home matchup against the lowly Browns in Week 10.
More News
-
Lions' Matthew Stafford: Struggles in red zone•
-
Lions' Matthew Stafford: Not practicing Tuesday•
-
Lions' Matthew Stafford: Tosses three scores, three picks•
-
Lions' Matthew Stafford: Playing Sunday•
-
Lions' Matthew Stafford: Listed as questionable, set to play•
-
Lions' Matthew Stafford: Starts week with full practice•
-
Podcast: Week 9 reactions/worries
Recapping the major developments from Sunday as several stud players left their Fantasy owners...
-
Believe it? Matchup-proof Eagles
The Eagles made a mockery of the Broncos and all of us who doubted them. Should you forget...
-
Early waiver wire: Add Booker, Woods
Week 9's major surprises happened before kickoff, not after. The waiver wire won't be ripe...
-
Injury report update: Fournette inactive
FInd out the latest injury news before Sunday's games.
-
Week 9 Rankings Breakdown
With a legitimately exciting trade deadline passed, Chris Towers takes a look at our expert...
-
Week 9 Start and Sit: Leader of Pack
A week packed with news and trades leads into a Week 9 with six more byes. But fear not, Jamey...