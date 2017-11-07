Lions' Matthew Stafford: Excellent in win over Packers

Stafford completed 26 of 33 passes for 361 yards and two touchdowns in Monday night's 30-17 win over the Packers.

Stafford finished Detroit's first drive with a 25-yard touchdown pass to Marvin Jones and never looked back, leading an offense that did not punt the ball Monday. Along with tossing another score to Jones during the fourth quarter, Stafford posted his third straight game with at least 300 yards through the air. Fresh off the momentum provided by Monday's win, Stafford will now look forward to a tasty home matchup against the lowly Browns in Week 10.