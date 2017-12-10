Lions' Matthew Stafford: Excels despite hand injury

Stafford (hand) completed 36 of 44 passes for 381 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions in Sunday's 24-21 win over the Buccaneers.

Stafford had apparently looked increasingly better each day in practice this past week, and he parlayed that improvement into his second-best passing yardage total of the season. The veteran signal caller connected with eight different pass catchers on the afternoon and led an eight-play, 49-yard drive that set up a game-winning field goal by Matt Prater with 20 seconds remaining. It was Stafford's fourth 300-yard effort of the season, and he's also thrown for between 292 and 299 yards in three other games. He'll look to continue his strong season against the Bears in Week 15.