Stafford and the Lions have mutually agreed to part ways this offseason, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Stafford expressed his desire for a fresh start, and the Lions have agreed to grant that request. In turn, the team will look for a trade partner this offseason. Stafford was impressive once again in 2020, completing 64 percent of his passes for 4,084 yards (7.7 YPA), 26 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. The 32-year-old is a known commodity and would be a valuable addition to a contender. He has three years remaining on his contract, and he'll carry a $20 million cap hit in 2021 if he's traded, according to Field Yates of ESPN. The Lions still have quarterbacks Chase Daniel and David Blough under contract next season, and they hold the No. 7 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.