Stafford suffered a partial tear in a ligament in his right thumb, but he's expected to play in this Sunday's game versus the Panthers, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Stafford picked up this injury during last week's win over Washington, and he finished the game without missing a snap. He'll likely be closely monitored during the practice week to see if the injury hinders his throwing ability, but the Lions are entering Week 11 under the assumption that Stafford will start under center. If Stafford's health takes a turn during the practice week, however, Chase Daniel is the next man up at quarterback.