Lions' Matthew Stafford: Expected to start Sunday
Stafford's throwing hand made daily improvement over the week, and the quarterback is expected to start Sunday against the Buccaneers, per a source Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reports.
Barring any unforeseen setbacks, Stafford will face a Tampa Bay team that ranks 31st in passing defense (267.3 YPG) and 21st in points per game (24.0).
