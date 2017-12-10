Lions' Matthew Stafford: Expected to start Sunday

Stafford's throwing hand made daily improvement over the week, and the quarterback is expected to start Sunday against the Buccaneers, per a source Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reports.

Barring any unforeseen setbacks, Stafford will face a Tampa Bay team that ranks 31st in passing defense (267.3 YPG) and 21st in points per game (24.0).

