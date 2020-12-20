Stafford (rib/thumb), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Titans, plans to play, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

According to Schefter, Stafford tore rib cartilage in last week's loss to the Packers, resulting in him missing practices Wednesday and Thursday. He returned to limited activity Friday, however, and apparently convinced the Lions in that workout that he'll be able to tough it it out Sunday. The quarterback's Week 15 status will be confirmed once the Lions' inactives are released approximately 90 minutes prior to the game's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff.