Though Stafford is dealing with torn rib cartilage and a right thumb injury, he plans to play Sunday against the Titans, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

After missing practice Wednesday and Thursday, Stafford got some limited work in Friday and it appears that he'll tough it it out Sunday. The QB's Week 15 status will be confirmed once the Lions' inactives are released prior to the team's 1:00 ET kickoff.