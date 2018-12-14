Lions' Matthew Stafford: Expects to suit up Sunday
Stafford expects to play through a back injury Sunday at Buffalo, Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports. "I played with it last week, so I plan on playing with it again," Stafford said Friday.
Limited by the issue for a second consecutive week, Stafford nonetheless is set on suiting up, as intimated by his comment. In his first attempt to do so, he managed just 101 passing yards Week 14 at Arizona, and an upcoming matchup with the top-ranked Bills pass defense isn't exactly inviting, especially with Kerryon Johnson (knee) and Bruce Ellington (hamstring) unavailable.
