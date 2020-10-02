Stafford has a Week 4 matchup against a Saints defense that will be missing three starters, including cornerbacks Marshon Lattimore (hamstring) and Janoris Jenkins (shoulder), Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

The Detroit offense, on the other hand, is in pretty good shape, with LG Joe Dahl (IR - groin) the only missing starter. Stafford had his best game of the young season in last week's 26-23 win over the Cardinals, and he's in good position for another multi-TD effort in a home matchup with the injury-marred Saints.