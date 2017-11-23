Lions' Matthew Stafford: Fails to mount comeback

Stafford completed 20 of 35 passes for 250 yards, two touchdowns and one interception during Thursday's 30-23 loss to the Vikings. He also fumbled twice, losing one of them.

The king of comebacks wasn't able to pull off any fourth-quarter magic Thanksgiving Day, thanks to a last-minute pass that bounced into the hands of the Vikings' 2016 Pro Bowl corner, Xavier Rhodes. Stafford wasn't all that impressive fantasy-wise, either, as he missed a number of seemingly easy throws and struggled his way to one of his lowest completion percentages of the year. On the bright side, Stafford seemed to avoid major injury after his right leg was rolled up on in the final quarter of play. He'll look to bounce back in Week 13 against a Ravens secondary that's allowed 6.4 yards per pass attempt in 2017, the fourth-lowest figure in the league.