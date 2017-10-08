Lions' Matthew Stafford: Fights through ankle injury
Stafford declined to comment on his leg injury after Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Panthers, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Despite receiving medical attention for his right leg at least twice in the second half, Stafford mounted a fourth-quarter rally highlighted by a pair of touchdown passes on his final two drives. He was apparently walking with a noticeable hitch when he left the locker room after the game, but neither he nor coach Jim Caldwell was willing to provide any kind of update. Stafford finished the game 23-of-35 passing for 229 yards and two scores, also taking six sacks and losing a fumble without adding any production on the ground. He'll likely show up on the injury report ahead of a Week 6 road game against the Saints.
More News
-
Lions' Matthew Stafford: No touchdowns in Week 4 win•
-
Lions' Matthew Stafford: Tosses touchdown in loss•
-
Lions' Matthew Stafford: Tosses two touchdowns in win•
-
Lions' Matthew Stafford: Tosses four TDs against Cards•
-
Lions' Matthew Stafford: Staying in Detroit•
-
Lions' Matthew Stafford: Handed Monday off•
-
Giants lose Beckham to serious injury
How will Fantasy owners recover from losing Odell Beckham? It'll be easier than what the Giants...
-
Week 5 injury report
It's a busy injury report Sunday, and the early games are shaping up to have plenty of inactives....
-
Week 5 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 5? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Week 5 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Jamey Eisenberg says disappointing players like Jay Ajayi, Marshawn Lynch, Isaiah Crowell and...
-
Week 5 DFS Rankings
Emotion is not helpful in DFS, so forget about how badly Jay Cutler hurt you and put him in...
-
NFL DFS Week 5: Avoid Wilson, Ajayi
DFS pro Mike McClure says Russell Wilson and Jay Ajayi should be nowhere near your DraftKings...