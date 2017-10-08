Lions' Matthew Stafford: Fights through ankle injury

Stafford declined to comment on his leg injury after Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Panthers, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Despite receiving medical attention for his right leg at least twice in the second half, Stafford mounted a fourth-quarter rally highlighted by a pair of touchdown passes on his final two drives. He was apparently walking with a noticeable hitch when he left the locker room after the game, but neither he nor coach Jim Caldwell was willing to provide any kind of update. Stafford finished the game 23-of-35 passing for 229 yards and two scores, also taking six sacks and losing a fumble without adding any production on the ground. He'll likely show up on the injury report ahead of a Week 6 road game against the Saints.