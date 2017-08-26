Play

Lions' Matthew Stafford: Finds groove Friday versus Patriots

Stafford completed 15 of 22 passes for 190 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in Friday's 30-28 preseason loss to the Patriots.

Though he struggled early on, Stafford found a groove as the first half progressed and led an 80-yard touchdown drive just before halftime, which he capped off with a touchdown pass to Marvin Jones. He proceeded to orchestrate another long scoring drive to open the second half and was pulled from the game at that point in favor of Jake Rudock. Though Stafford will sit out next week's preseason finale against the Bills, he demonstrated in this one that he's ready to go for the start of the regular season.

