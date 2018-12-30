Lions' Matthew Stafford: Finishes 2018 on high note
Stafford completed 20 of 32 pass attempts for 266 yards and two touchdowns during Sunday's 31-0 win against the Packers.
Entering Week 17, Stafford was coming off a gauntlet run of elite NFL secondaries. A veteran with seven consecutive 4,200-yard passing seasons prior to 2018, Stafford was limited to an underwhelming 187.7 passing yards per game with a 5:5 TD:INT ratio over his past six outings. This slump having come while facing four of the league's 10 best pass defenses in Buffalo, Minnesota, Arizona and Chicago, Stafford was poised for a bounce back performance taking on a Green Bay defense that entered the regular-season finale having surrendered the seventh-most completions to opposing quarterbacks while forcing the fourth-fewest interceptions. Stafford did just that, wrapping up 2018 with his first multi-touchdown performance since Week 10 as the Lions wrapped up a 6-10 campaign. With two losing seasons and only one playoff appearance over his past four years as the starter, Stafford aims to lead Detroit back to the postseason in 2019 with the team benefiting from a fourth-place schedule.
