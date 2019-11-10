Lions' Matthew Stafford: Game-time decision
Stafford (back) hopes to play Sunday against the Bears, but Adam Schefter of ESPN suggests that the QB "is being told by some not to play" in the contest.
Per the report, a decision on Stafford's Week 10 status isn't likely to arrive until pre-game warmups in advance of Sunday's 1:00 ET kickoff. If he's unable to go, Jeff Driskel would be in line for the start at QB for the Lions, with David Blough in reserve.
