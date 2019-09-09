Lions' Matthew Stafford: Generates 385 passing yards in tie

Stafford completed 27 of 45 passes for 385 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions during Sunday's 27-27 tie with the Cardinals. He added three rushes for 22 yards and had two fumbles (one lost).

It was a game of ups and downs for Detroit, but fantasy football managers nonetheless have to be encouraged by what they saw from Stafford in his first regular-season game under new offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell. Not only does Stafford already have as many three-touchdown games as he had last season, but this was his highest yardage total since Week 8 in 2017 as well as his most rushing yards since Week 2 in 2017. While we'll need a larger sample size to gain trust in Stafford week-in and week-out, early indications suggest that the Lions may finally have a balanced offensive attack that will help the quarterback put up points more frequently than in year's past.